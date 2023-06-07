Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Jude Bellingham in transfer worth over €100m - with Dortmund star set to undergo medical in 'coming days'

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham in a deal worth over €100 million.

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid will pay Dortmund over €100 million (£86m/$107m) for the 19-year-old, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. It will be one of the largest transfer fees in both clubs' histories, with Bellingham due to arrive in the Spanish capital to complete a medical in the "coming days".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham had emerged as one of Europe's hottest properties off the back of another stellar campaign for Dortmund - where he won the Bundesliga Player of the Season - as well as a dazzling World Cup for Gareth Southgate's England. Liverpool emerged as early frontrunners before withdrawing over his exorbitant transfer free, as Manchester City also briefly entered the fray. But after Bellingham said his goodbyes to Dortmund and had reportedly been looking for a house in Madrid, all that remained was for the two clubs to agree a fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Indeed, it has been widely reported for some time that Bellingham had agreed personal terms with Madrid. Now a full agreement between the two clubs has been reached, he enters a side with fierce midfield competition - not least from a host of impressive young stars. But for Real, the signing is a crucial one, as with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde already on their books, Bellingham essentially completes their midfield for the next decade. President Florentino Perez's plans for the next generation of Galacticos is fully underway.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? As Ornstein notes, Bellingham's medical tests with his new employers are imminent, as Real once again get their business done early in the summer window. Attention will likely now turn to bringing in offensive reinforcements, after veteran Karim Benzema officially called time on his 14-spell in Spain on Sunday.