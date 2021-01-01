Real Madrid injury crisis as Zidane is left with just 12 fit first-team players following Militao injury

The Liga side, who overcame Huesca 2-1 on Saturday, were without the defender for that match as he was suspended following a red card

Real Madrid have been left in the grip of a remarkable injury crisis following an injury to centre-back Eder Militao.

Zinedine Zidane’s side, who overcame Huesca 2-1 on Saturday, were without the defender for that match as he was suspended following a red card in the shock defeat to Levante the previous week.

Militao, however, faces an extended period on the sidelines. He underwent tests on Sunday as the team trained, but failed these and will be unable to play against Getafe in midweek.

The loss of the Brazilian is a particular blow because of Zidane’s lengthy injury list. Already missing were Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Isco. Furthermore, Alvaro Odriozola is also out.

Complicating matters for the midweek match is a suspension for midfielder Toni Kroos, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Huesca and will therefore miss out.

Zidane’s ranks are looking particularly thin ahead of the match against their local rivals. Among the 12 players he has to select from are two goalkeepers, meaning that he only has 10 outfield players up for selection. Among these are Ferland Mendy and Marcelo – two outright left-backs.

The timing of this slew of problems is complicated, particularly for the under-fire coach, whose job appears very much on the line as they trail Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid by seven points. Atleti, meanwhile have two games in hand.

Article continues below

Madrid have a packed fixture list in the month ahead, starting with the rearranged fixture against Getafe on Tuesday. They also have league matches against Valencia, Real Valladolid and Real Sociedad, plus the first leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter versus Atalanta.

Los Blancos struggled under their weight of problems against the league’s bottom side on Saturday. After falling behind, though, they fought back as two goals from unlikely marksman Raphael Varane helped them turn the situation around.

They were only able to name six substitutes for that encounter, including two goalkeepers and Castilla players Marvin Park, who made his second appearance for the first team off the bench, and Victor Chust.