Manchester City vs RB Leipzig : Lineups & LIVE updates

Manchester City will host RB Leipzig on Tuesday night in what will be a straight shoot-out for a ticket to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium is geared up to host RB Leipzig on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg and so, with no away goals rule since last season, it's all level and finely balanced ahead of the return fixture, meaning this is essentially a "Winner takes all" clash.

Both teams are having productive domestic seasons, with City currently second in the Premier League, five points off leaders Arsenal, whilst Leipzig have steadied themselves under Marco Rose after a slow start to the season, and currently lie third in Bundesliga, only seven points behind the leaders Bayern Munich.

The German outfit comes into the encounter having smashed Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 at the weekend, and are brimming with confidence going into tonight's game. City, meanwhile, secured a narrow 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park against stubborn Crystal Palace.

While Man City are still projected to advance, listed as heavy favourites at home, they will feel all the pressure in this tense match, while Leipzig will be looking for a historic giant-killing.

Still, Leipzig will be without the services of a number of key players, including Peter Gulacsi, Xaver Schlager, and Christopher Nkunku. Guardiola, on the other hand, will almost have a fully-fit squad at his disposal to pick City's starting XI from, which gives the home side an upper hand.

As far as potential difference-makers go, they don't come any better than Norwegian hitman Erling Haaland, who will be looking to fire Manchester City into the quarter-finals of the Champions League tonight. But Leipzig will argue they have the best man for the job to handle the beast in World Cup semi-finalist Josko Gvardiol.

Known for his face mask, the bearded Croatian central defender is an imposing figure in his own box, and is undoubtedly the best young defender on the planet who kept the City striker in his back pocket in the first leg.

Who will come out on top in this intriguing return leg? The only way to find out is to wait and watch.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig confirmed lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Haaland, Grealish

RB Leipzig XI (4-2-3-1): Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Kampl, Forsberg; Werner

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming games

Manchester City will next host Vincent Kompany's Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. City legend Kompany, who played for City between 2008 to 2019 and won numerous accolades, has worked miracles at Turf Moor, and the Championship leaders will pose a tricky test for the Cityzens.

Thereafter, City players will head to their respective national camps for the two-week international break. The Sky Blues will return to action at the Etihad Stadium with a blockbuster Premier League encounter against Liverpool on 1st April, a fixture that could have huge ramifications in the intense title-race.