Rasmus Hojlund emulates Erling Haaland record after netting in Man Utd's Champions League clash against Galatasaray

Rasmus Hojlund scored for Manchester United against Galatasaray in the Champions League which saw him emulate Erling Haaland's 2019 record.

Hojlund scored against Galatasaray

Has now scored in his first two UCL appearances

Emulated Haaland with his two goals

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was on target to give the Red Devils the lead in the 17th minute after he combined wonderfully with Marcus Rashford. Hojlund then went on to score another in the 67th minute to restore the lead after Wilfred Zaha equalised, but United suffered a 3-2 loss to Galatasaray on the night. The Danish star has now netted three goals in his first two Champions League appearances after he scored his maiden strike against Bayern Munich on matchday one.

With this strike on Tuesday evening, he became the youngest player to score in his first two Champions League appearances since Haaland in 2019 (19 years, 73 days).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland, then plying his trade for Borussia Dortmund made his Champions League group stage debut against KRC Genk. In front of a raucous Signal Iduna Park crowd, he announced his arrival on Europe's biggest stage with a hat-trick and then went on to score another against Liverpool at Anfield in his second match.

Since then Haaland has established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the world scoring 39 times in as many matches in the competition and even guided City to their maiden title in the 2022-23 season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United will return to action against Brentford on Saturday, whereas Haaland will be eager to bring Manchester City back on the winning track against RB Leipzig on Wednesday after a shock defeat to Wolves last weekend.