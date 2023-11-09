'A really good coach!' - Rasmus Hojlund defends Erik ten Hag after Man Utd's 4-3 loss to Copenhagen as pressure ratchets up on Dutchman

Rasmus Hojlund hailed Erik ten Hag as a "really good coach" after Manchester United’s 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen.

United lost 4-3 to Copenhagen

Hojlund backed Ten Hag’s methods

United’s Champions League hopes in danger

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old striker, who returned to his former side, scored two goals in the first 30 minutes of the game, to become the first-ever United player to score five goals in his first four Champions League matches. However, after Marcus Rashford's controversial red card, things went south for the Red Devils at Parken Stadium on Tuesday evening and they lost 4-3, despite holding 2-0 and 3-2 leads in the game.

It was United's ninth defeat of the season out of their first 17 games across all competitions, a feat that last took place in the 1973-74 season when the Red Devils were relegated from the top division after finishing 21st among 22 teams.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite the dismal start Hojlund kept Ten Hag's back and stated: "(Ten Hag is) a really good coach. He cares about every single detail, and he helps me a lot, gives me a lot of confidence, and supports me. I think every player in the dressing room supports him. I hope it is just a matter of time (before Man Utd will be successful). The first 30 minutes today was some of the best football we have been playing this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the defeat, Ten Hag claimed that he was pleased with the performance of his troops and blamed poor refereeing decisions for their misery in Denmark. This was United's third loss in four Champions League appearances in the ongoing campaign and they are currently bottom of their group; they will likely have to beat both Galatasaray away and Bayern Munich at home to progress.

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund is yet to find the net in the Premier League and the Danish striker will hope to open his account against Luton Town on Saturday.