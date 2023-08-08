Rasmus Hojlund vows to channel Cristiano Ronaldo's 'best in the world' mentality at Man Utd after 'surrealistic' £72m transfer from Atalanta

- Hojlund vows to channel Ronaldo's mentality
- Striker aims to thrive at United
- Dane left Atalanta in £72 million ($92m) deal
WHAT HAPPENED? Hojlund completed his £72m ($92m) move from Atalanta to United on Saturday on a five-year deal. He was unveiled at Old Trafford on Sunday before their 3-1 win over French side Lens. Now, he has spoken about being inspired by former Red Devils star Ronaldo and his goals at his new team.
WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he admired the Portugal international - who scored 145 goals for the Premier League giants in 346 appearances - for his qualities as a player or his mentality, he told United's website: "I think both. Definitely his mentality also. He had a rough childhood, he came through it, he wanted to be the best. He even just put it out there very early. I think there’s an interview with Anderson, Ferdinand and Ronaldo where they ask, ‘Who’s the best football player in the world’ and then he just said ‘me’. I like this mentality. He just put it out there and said he wanted to be the best, and that’s the same mentality I go for. I want to be the best version of myself."
Following his arrival at the club, Hojlund added: "It’s a little bit surrealistic, there is a lot of stars but yeah, I’m part of that team now. I recognise they’re only humans and I’m looking forward to playing on the pitch with the other guys."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund will be tasked with scoring the goals to give United a chance of competing on all fronts next season. He is the club's third big-money summer signing after Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £55m ($70m) and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana arrived for £47m ($60m).
WHAT NEXT? United begin their Premier League season against Wolves on Monday, August 14, but the 20-year-old won't be available for that clash. The young forward is recovering from an minor injury he picked up at Atalanta and United said it is likely to be a 'few weeks' before he is ready to play.