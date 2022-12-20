Rashford stays! Man Utd trigger contract extension for PSG-linked forward along with Shaw, Dalot & Fred

Manchester United have triggered contract extensions for Marcus Rashford along with Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot & Fred but have kept David De Gea waiting.

United quartet into final year

De Gea's future remains unclear

United want keeper to reduce salary

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Red Devils have secured the services of Rashford, Shaw, Fred and Dalot until the summer of 2024 after choosing to activate the one-year extension clause in their contracts, according to The Athletic. Rashford was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain while Diogo Dalot has been rumored to have interested Barcelona. The England forward shone brightly in the recently completed World Cup scoring thrice in five appearances which further enhanced his reputation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted the Ligue 1 outfit's interest in Rashford and said that he was open to signing him as a free agent if United did not activate his extension clause. United have acted swiftly to ward off any interest and it is also reported that the Red Devils want to offer the striker a fresh deal to tie him down in the long run.

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Gea's contract also ends next summer and United want him to sign a fresh deal with a lower salary rather than trigger his extension at his current £375,000-a-week contract. The goalkeeper is open to reducing his wages which should see him continue at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will get back to competitive action on Wednesday when they host Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.