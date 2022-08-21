Rashford reacts to PSG transfer talk at Man Utd & whether he could be a one-club man

A product of the Red Devils’ famed academy system has found himself at the centre of exit rumours in the summer of 2022

Marcus Rashford insists he has “always wanted to be at Manchester United”, with the England international suggesting that no attention was paid to the recent rumours claiming that he had emerged as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old forward has struggled for form and fitness in recent times, with only five goals recorded in the 2021-22 campaign, leading to questions being asked of his future.

His stock remains high enough for Ligue 1 giants PSG to cast admiring glances in his direction, but a man hoping to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans insists that no thought has been given to taking in a change of scenery.

Could Marcus Rashford leave Man Utd?

Quizzed by Sky Sports on whether he remains fully committed to United, Rashford said: “100 percent. For me that's a non-negotiable.

“The one thing that remains the same is your dedication and your commitment to training and the games. I feel like whatever the situation is I have to give 100 per cent for myself, family, friends and the fans.”

Pressed further on whether he could spend his entire career with the Red Devils, a man that has taken in 305 appearances to date added: “For me, I have always wanted to be at Manchester United for as long as possible and be competing for trophies at the club.

“Hopefully we can get back to doing that and it's something that I'm definitely pushing to do.”

Are Man Utd on the right track?

Rashford is not the only one to have seen standards slip at United, with the club posting their worst Premier League points return last season – with only 58 taken from 38 games.

Another slow start has been made to the current campaign under new boss Erik ten Hag, with humbling defeats suffered at the hands of Brighton and Brentford.

Reflecting on the recent struggles and what needs to happen in order to put things right, Rashford said: “It's been tough, don't get me wrong. Especially last season, we didn't reach the heights we could have reached and we didn't reach the standards we are capable of.

“It's something to work towards and definitely right now the team is a work in progress. We have to understand the situation we are in and just keep pushing ourselves everyday.”

He added on welcoming Dutch coach Ten Hag to the dugout: “I think it just takes time to adapt. I think some managers we have adapted quicker than what we thought.

“The bottom line is that you get there and feel comfortable doing the stuff that the manager wants you to do. And also enjoying it.

“This manager definitely wants you to enjoy it and work hard as a unit. I have always said then when you do work hard as a unit, it is 10x more enjoyable.”

United will be back in action on Monday when welcoming arch-rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford for a crunch clash that will be played out against a backdrop of more supporter-led protests against the Glazer family and their ongoing presence as club owners.