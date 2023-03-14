Raphael Varane admits Casemiro suspension could 'unbalance' Man Utd starting XI

Raphael Varane admits that Casemiro’s four-match suspension could disrupt the balance that Manchester United have enjoyed in their side of late.

Brazilian midfielder to miss four games

Sent off against Southampton

Second red card of the 2022-23 campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have been far more consistent since adding the vastly-experienced Brazilian midfielder to their ranks, with his destructive qualities aiding collective efforts at both ends of the field. Casemiro is, however, about to serve a domestic ban after collecting his second straight red card of the season, with Varane – who also worked alongside the South American at Real Madrid – aware of how difficult it will be for Erik ten Hag’s side to counter the loss of a talismanic presence.

WHAT THEY SAID: Varane has said of having to manage without Casemiro, with United opting not to appeal against his latest sending off: “He’s a player who’s very important for us. He brings balance to the team and to the squad, but we have a great squad and we have to find another balance without him. But we have good players in every position on the pitch and we’re ready for the next games. I think he was very disappointed because nobody wants to get out of the pitch before the end but as I say it’s part of football. It was obviously very disappointing but we can focus on the next games and that’s it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United will be without Casemiro for an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Fulham on Sunday, while he will also sit out a trip to Newcastle immediately after the international break as well as back-to-back Premier League home dates with Brentford and Everton.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? While Casemiro will not figure for United again in the Premier League until they head to Nottingham Forest in the middle of April, he is available for continental competition and will likely see game time in the second leg of a Europa League last-16 tie with Real Betis on Thursday that the Red Devils currently lead 4-1 on aggregate.