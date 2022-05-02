Rangnick: This is not the fall of Man Utd

Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick insists that their difficult season is not a sign of the club's demise.

The Red Devils are set to finish the 2021-22 campaign without a trophy and will miss out on a place in next season's Champions League.

But Rangnick is confident the Old Trafford side will bounce back after enduring a disappointing year, as he believes the team has "great potential".

What has Rangnick said about Man Utd's season?

“This season has clearly been a very difficult one for everyone at the club, and from the short time I have been here I can see how much everyone is hurting," he said in his programme notes ahead of Monday's clash against Brentford.

“There have been some good moments, but we never built enough positive momentum to allow our confidence to increase and ultimately we were unable to rescue the season.

“I want to be clear, though: this is not the fall of Manchester United; this is a stumble along the way and, when you stumble, you have to think quickly and clearly to regain your balance so you can carry on moving forward.

“That is the position we are in as a club and if we have clarity in our actions from now on, we can make some big steps in the right direction.

“As I have said publicly, the steps that we need to take as a club are fairly clear. We have had a lot of discussions internally and know what has to happen.

“We need to be smart and decisive in our actions around the club, and we have started the process by making a very exciting managerial appointment with Erik ten Hag. When he arrives from Ajax next month, he joins a fantastic institution with great pedigree and, most importantly, great potential."

What next for Man Utd?

After the clash against Brentford at Old Trafford, United will travel to Brighton for their penultimate Premier League match of the season.

They will then finish off the campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on May 22.

