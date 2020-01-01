Ramsey could handle playing for Man Utd if it's not working out at Juventus - Coleman

The former Wales boss can see the midfielder returning to the Premier League if his frustrations in Serie A continue

Aaron Ramsey has the "appetite" to play for "if it’s not going to happen for him" at , according to Chris Coleman.

Ramsey signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus in February 2019, committing to a four-year contract with the Italian giants after failing to agree on a renewal with .

The 29-year-old was officially unveiled at the Allianz Stadium five months later, completing a free transfer from Emirates Stadium which saw his 11-year spell in north London draw to a close.

More teams

He has, however, been unable to earn a regular spot in Maurizio Sarri's line-up since then, and has only been able to contribute four goals and one assist in 24 outings across all competitions.

Ramsey has been restricted to just nine starts for Juve during his first full season in , with speculation over his future beginning to swirl ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Welsh playmaker in recent months, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue a rebuilding job at Old Trafford when the market reopens.

Coleman has suggested that Ramsey may be struggling to adapt to life in Italy, and thinks he would fit in well at Old Trafford if the Red Devils decide to swoop his signature later in the year.

The former manager told beIN Sports: "My advice to him is, obviously, I don’t know what’s going on at Juventus, if he’s got a chance at Juventus and Sarri likes him but he just may be out of form, maybe it’s taken him a while to get used to a different culture because it’s not easy.

"It’s not walk in the park when you go from one country to the next, different type of football, different asks, different challenge.

"It may take him a season to settle in there. But if it’s not going to happen for him, he’s definitely the type of player that could handle playing for Manchester United.

"Because when you play for Manchester United the jersey is much heavier than when you’re playing for another club in the same league, a smaller club with all due respect, and the weight of the jersey is not the same.

"When you’re playing for a big club you’ve got to be able to handle that week in, week out. And he’s certainly got the appetite for that."

Coleman went on to express his belief that Ramsey is "too good to be sitting on the bench" at Juve, while admitting that the Ramsey was right to seek a move away from Arsenal after missing out on several major honours over the past decade.

‘I’ve been fortunate to see the best of Aaron, he’s at his best when he’s under a bit of pressure, when he’s playing under the best teams in the big games," the 49-year-old head coach added.

"I understand why he went to Juventus, obviously a great club, they’ve got a great chance of winning the league.

"But he wants to be in the starting XI, that’s where he needs to be, and in my opinion, he’s good enough to be there, I don’t know why he’s not in the starting XI.

Article continues below

"I was glad when I heard he’d gone to Juventus. He’d been at Arsenal a long, long time, probably didn’t achieve what he wanted to achieve, or Arsenal haven’t achieved in the last 10 years what they used to.

"And to play abroad, the pull of that, the challenge of playing abroad for a massive club like Juventus who, season in, season out, are challenging for the league or a cup competition, they were in the final a year or two ago.

"So, obviously, he’s gone there for a good reason, but he’s too good to be sitting on the bench, in my opinion."