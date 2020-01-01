Raiola hints at Real Madrid move for Pogba: I want to take a great footballer there this summer

The Manchester United ace may be focused on the end of the season at Old Trafford, but his long-term future could lie elsewhere

Football agent Mino Raiola has announced that he intends to conduct a big transfer with this summer, suggesting that star Paul Pogba could finally be Bernabeu bound.

The international has long been linked with a summer move to the Spanish outfit and after another unsettled season at Old Trafford, during which he has been plagued by injury issues, he could well depart in the summer.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been adamant that Pogba will be remaining at United, Raiola has served to fan the flames over a possible exit by stating that he hopes to send a "great footballer" to Madrid.

"My relations with Real Madrid are very good," he told Marca . "I want to take a great footballer there and I will try this summer. It would be a pride for me and my footballers because Real Madrid is a great club. Alphonse Areola is already there, but it’s only half an operation because it’s a loan deal.

"I am in contact with [general director] Jose Angel Sanchez and I love discussing football and FIFA issues with him because his opinion interests me. I have great hope that one day he will be able to lead a great footballer to Real Madrid."

Asked about Pogba's situation, Raiola added: "Paul is going through a difficult time, but let it be clear because in they are very sensitive, Pogba is focused on making a great end to the season with Manchester United.

"He wants to get back into the team and make a great end to the season and that United can reach the ."

Erling Haaland, who recently joined Raiola’s portfolio of players, will not be making a quick move to after an electric start at , where the 19-year-old has scored 12 times in 11 games.

"He is a very important jewel," the agent said. "It is nice to see him play and see how he develops in each game.

"Nobody thought that his adaptation to the or the Champions League in a team like Borussia Dortmund would be like that. No one expected it. It is not easy to go from to and show that level.

"He still has a lot to grow. He will be in Dortmund for the necessary time. It is true that he is a footballer who is enjoying the fastest stages of growth that one could think of. He did not think that when he left Salzburg. It was the right time, but I don't think he'll be leaving Dortmund this summer."