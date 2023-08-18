Rachel Riley confirms she got rid of Man Utd shirt gifted to her by Ryan Giggs on Countdown as she reacts to fan question following her Mason Greenwood stance

Manchester United-supporting TV and radio host Rachel Riley has revealed that she no longer owns the shirt gifted to her by Ryan Giggs.

Riley, who is famed for her role as co-host on the popular UK television programme Countdown, is a passionate follower of the Red Devils.

She has, however, been among those to speak out amid the ongoing debate regarding Mason Greenwood’s future at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has not figured for United since January 2022 after being arrested for attempted rape, assault and coercive control.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023, but an internal investigation remains ongoing in Manchester.

There had been suggestions that United were willing to welcome the one-cap England international back into their squad.

The Red Devils have moved to rubbish those reports, but plenty have aired their opposition to such a move.

Riley has said that she is prepared to turn her back on the club, tweeting to her 684,000 followers: “I won't be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.”

She has now been questioned on whether she still has the United shirt gifted to her by club legend Giggs back in 2013 following her 1,000th appearance on Countdown, to which she replied 'no' to a supporter.

Former Wales international Giggs was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister Emma in November 2020.

Jurors failed to reach a verdict during the original trial in that case last year, while the Crown Prosecution Service withdrew the charges in July 2023.

United are yet to make an official statement when it comes to Greenwood’s future, but the club’s women’s team have reportedly voiced their concerns to those in power while supporters staged a protest against the forward’s reintegration ahead of the Red Devils’ 2023-24 Premier League season opener against Wolves.