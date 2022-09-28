Pulisic 'not panicked at all' about USMNT at the World Cup after poor September window

USMNT captain Christian Pulisic is confident about the team's World Cup chances despite their recent slump.

US went goalless in final pre-World Cup games

Expectations have plummeted as a result

Coach Gregg Berhalter facing heavy criticism

WHAT HAPPENED: Christian Pulisic put on a defiant face following the conclusion of a disastrous September international window for the United States, claiming the team can turn it around in time for the upcoming World Cup. The USMNT fell 2-0 to Japan before playing to an insipid 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in their final matches ahead of the tournament in November. They've registered just two shots on goal over the last 180 minutes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm not panicked at all," Pulisic said after Tuesday's game. "We have a fresh slate going into the World Cup and we're going to give it everything that we have... I know that we're gonna do well.

"I think we have quality on the ball, but I think there's times where we can use our strengths a bit more and be sort of a nasty and difficult team to play against. I think we saw glimpses of that tonight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although missing several key players - including Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson and Yunus Musah - the USMNT completely underwhelmed in their final World Cup tune-up matches. As expected, fans and pundits alike tore into the team for their lackluster performances, with Berhalter bearing the brunt of criticism for his tactics and lineup decisions.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PULISIC: The USMNT captain is facing uncertain times at Chelsea, where he's struggled to find minutes this season under former boss Thomas Tuchel. The hope for the 24-year-old playmaker is that new manager Graham Potter will give him more chances to play - beginning with Saturday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.