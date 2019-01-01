Pulisic: Dest should choose USMNT over Netherlands

The Ajax full-back is yet to make a final decision on his international future as he came up against the Chelsea winger on Wednesday evening

United States captain Christian Pulisic remains hopeful that defender Sergino Dest will opt to represent the over the at international level.

Goal has learned that USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and sporting director Earnie Stewart were in attendace at Wednesday's meeting between the Eredivisie champions and Pulisic's .

The pair travelled from the U.S. in a bid to convince Dest to snub Ronald Koeman's advances and commit to the USMNT, whom he has represented twice in friendly matches as well as at various youth levels.

Dest was born in the Netherlands but qualifies to play for the U.S. through his father, and Pulisic would like to see the 18-year-old return to the fold for CONCACAF Nations League fixtures against Canada and Cuba in November.

“Yeah, definitely, we’re definitely hoping that," Pulisic told reporters when asked about Dest at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. “It didn’t really have anything to do with who I was playing against but he’s a friend of mine.

"He was with me in the national team at the last camp and it’s good to see him again and in the Ajax first team because he’s very young. I’m happy for him."

Dest has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Amsterdam, becoming a regular for Erik ten Hag's side as they look to build on a 2018-19 season that saw them win the domestic double and reach the semi-finals of the .

Article continues below

The teenager played in the summer's Under-20 World Cup for the U.S., but it is understood that should he switch to the Dutch then he would be in line to start at right-back at .

Koeman's side have been resurgent over the past year, reaching the final of the while recording eye-catching victories over and .

Pulisic, meanwhile, picked up an assist for Chelsea during Wednesday's game as he came off the bench to lay on Michy Batshuayi's late winner as he continues to try and prove himself to manager Frank Lampard.