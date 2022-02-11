Watch: Riqui Puig signs a pig in bizarre autograph exchange with Barcelona fan

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig signed a pig that was wearing a Spanish national team jersey in a video that emerged on social media on Thursday.

The 22-year-old appeared unfazed by the fan request, which he complied with through his car window.

Puig, who is often used off the bench by Blaugrana boss Xavi, is part of a youth movement at Barcelona that has changed the shape of their midfield this year.

Watch Puig sign pig in bizarre autograph session

Fc Barcelona star Riqui Puig autographed a pig. 🤣 🤣 🤣



(via @DavidValdearen1) pic.twitter.com/UlXMsAxCUG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 10, 2022

Who is Riqui Puig?

Puig is a graduate of La Masia and has become one of several youth products for Barca in recent seasons. Fellow midfielder Gavi also hails from the club's academy, while youngster Pedri is an import from La Palmas.

Puig has made 10 appearances and started once in La Liga this season.

