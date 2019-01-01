PSV's Lozano taken off injured after two-goal haul

The Mexican played less than 45 minutes of his team's clash against Groningen, although he still managed to find the target twice

PSV's Mexico star Hirving Lozano has raised injury alarms after being stretchered off during the club's 2-1 win over Groningen on Saturday.

Lozano scored twice early on in the Eredivisie clash but was withdrawn from the action in some pain before the half-time whistle.

He had clashed heads with Groningen's Tim Handwerker and was unable to continue, with PSV taking the 23 year old to hospital in order to rule out the possibility of serious damage.

"They are checking him in the hospital, it was a hard hit and right now I can't give any more information," PSV manager Mark Van Bommel told reporters after the final whistle.

"It did not look good. I do not know exactly what the diagnosis is. They are looking at it now."

Prior to his injury, Lozano's double took the Mexico international up to 13 goals in 19 Eredivisie outings this season.

He is now just four shy of the 17 strikes managed in his debut PSV season in the league, after swapping first club Pachuca for Eindhoven in the summer of 2017.

His prolific form has only reportedly increased interest in his services across Europe, from the Premier League to Serie A, though his manager has indicated he will not be on the move in the January window.

The Mexico star also won individual honors this month, having been named Concacaf's male athlete of 2018.

His impressive scoring record has also helped PSV move five points clear at the Eredivisie summit, although nearest rivals Ajax have a game in hand that they will play on Sunday against Feyenoord.

PSV have won 17 out of 19 games so far domestically, losing just once, raising hopes that they will defend the Eredivisie title gained last season.