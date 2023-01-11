PSG vs Angers: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can PSG bounce back to winning ways in Ligue 1?

PSG face Angers in their first league fixture of 2023 after suffering a defeat to second placed RC Lens in the previous fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain have a formidable record against Angers at home, winning their last eight games against them. PSG sit atop of the league with just one defeat and 44 points from 17 league games. The Parisian side is undefeated in their last 30 league home games going back to April 2021.

Angers have one of the worst defensive records in the league and sit at the bottom of the table. They come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Lorient.

PSG vs Angers probable lineups

PSG XI (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Mukiele, Ramos, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Fabian, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Ekitike, Mbappe

Angers XI (4-2-3-1): Bernardoni; Valery, Hountondji, Blazic, Doumbia; Mendy, Capelle; El Mellali, Hunou, Abdelli; Sima

PSG vs Angers LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain will face against Rennes on January 16th in the Ligue 1. With a French Cup game following this, PSG will then come up against Reims, Montpellier, Toulouse and Monaco in the next 5 fixtures.