PSG superstar Neymar poses for photo with BLACKPINK's Lisa

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar was pictured in a photo with Lisa, member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, during their visit to Paris.

Neymar pictured with BLACKPINK star

Reposted image on Instagram story

Reportedly a big fan of K-pop group

WHAT HAPPENED? The group were in the French capital for the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event, and Lisa uploaded the picture to Instagram on Wednesday before Neymar re-posted it to his story. The Brazilian is thought to be a big fan of BLACKPINK's music, having shared their song Pink Venom on his Twitter account back in August 2022.

neymarjr

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar's appearance comes a few days after finally finding his post-World Cup form for PSG. The Brazilian had managed just one assist since Brazil's shock quarter-final exit in Qatar, but recorded a goal and two assists in a 7-0 rout over sixth-tier Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France on Monday.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? After PSG's cup thumping, the 30-year-old will be looking to lead the line when they host Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.