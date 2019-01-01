PSG star Mbappe withdraws from France duty due to injury

The star striker has endured a difficult start to the season after missing a month with a hamstring problem

Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from national team duty due to an injury setback, the France federation has confirmed.

Mbappe will miss his side's upcoming qualifiers against on Friday and against on Monday.

"After having spoken with the player, who was following a protocol of recovery since Monday, and Franck Le Gall, the doctor of the French team, [France manager] Didier Deschamps decided to return the player to his club, ," a statement from the French federation read.

"Kylian Mbappe will leave Clairefontaine Wednesday morning. The staff of the France national team wishes a quick return to Kylian."

striker Alassane Plea has been called up in Mbappe's place and is expected to report at Clairefontaine on Wednesday.

