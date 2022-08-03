PSG close to signing Sanches from Lille with Portugal midfielder returning to top of European game

The former Bayern Munich man is set for a new opportunity with the champions of Ligue 1

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is close to joining PSG, GOAL can confirm. The Parisian club are making a move for him as Gini Wijnaldum looks to sign for Roma on a season-long loan deal.

Sanches joined Lille in 2019 on a four-year contract for a fee of €25 million (£21m/$25.5m), which made him the club's most expensive signing.

He missed the initial part of the 2021-22 season with injury but featured regularly after making a comeback. Overall he made 31 appearances across all competitions for the club last season, scoring once and assisting five goals.

What do we know about the deal?

As first reported by L'Equipe and confirmed by GOAL, Sanches is all set to move to the French capital on a permanent transfer and has already agreed personal terms.

PSG have agreed to pay €15m (£12.5m/$15m) for the midfielder who is currently in the last year of his contract.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions pushed for a loan move with a mandatory purchase option next summer, but Lille refused the proposal.

The player is no longer training with the squad and has restricted himself to individual sessions in the gym.

This will be the fourth signing for PSG this summer after Vitinha, Nordi Mukiele, and Hugo Ekitike.

Which other clubs were interested in signing Sanches?

Sanches was sought by Milan as well in the summer transfer window. The Serie A champions were in pole position to get him but they shifted their focus to Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge.

Milan are set to pay €32m ($33m/£27m) plus €3m in add-ons for his services.

Premier League club Arsenal were also linked with a move for Sanches but the midfielder only wanted a move to Paris.