PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

How to watch and stream the Saudi All-Star XI against PSG in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Paris Saint-Germain take on a Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly tie on Thursday at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It is a special occasion for more than one reason. Firstly, the two superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will come face-to-face for the first time since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in a Champions League tie. Also the Portuguese will finally make his maiden appearance on Saudi Arabian soil.

With Kylian Mbappe back from his brief holiday, a star-studded PSG side will go head-to-head against some of the top players from the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Riyadh Saudi All-Star XI Date: January 19, 2023 Kick-off: 12:00pm ET, 5:00pm GMT, 10:30pm IST Venue: King Fahd Stadium

How to watch PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS Extra, fubo TV, PSG TV. It can be also streamed on PSG's official platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

The game can be watched on PSG TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via PSG's official platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

In India, the match can be watched on PSG TV and streamed on PSG's official platforms

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS EXTRA fubo TV, PSG TV, PSG YouTube, Facebook and Twitch UK N/A PSG TV, PSG YouTube, Facebook and Twitch India N/A PSG TV, PSG YouTube and Facebook page

Riyadh Saudi All-Star XI team news & squad

A 22-man Saudi (or Riyadh) All-Star squad has been named, which comprises the best of talents from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the captain of the side and is set to make his debut in Saudi Arabia since signing for Al-Nassr in December.

Other than Ronaldo, former Brazil international Luiz Gustavo has been named in the squad alongside Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored Saudi Arabia's historic winning goal against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. The only big name missing from the team is David Ospina, who missed out after undergoing elbow surgery recently.

Saudi All-Star possible XI: Bukhari, Abdulhamid, Gonzalez, Hyun-soo, Konan, Cuellar, Al-Faraj, Talisca, Al-Dawsari, Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers Amin Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Owais Defenders Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Jang Hyun-soo, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Sultan Al-Ghannam Midfielders Abdullah Otayf, Mohammed Kanno, Andre Carrillo, Matheus Pereira, Luis Gustavo, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Sami Al-Naji, Talisca, Pity Martinez, Salem Al-Dawsari Forwards Moussa Marega, Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG team news & squad

Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi are back from their holiday in New York as the former could join Neymar and Messi in the front three.

Renato Sanches is likely to return to the squad, but Marco Verratti is still a doubt after missing the Angers and Rennes games due to a thigh injury, while Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles) and Nuno Mendes (thigh problem) are sure to miss out.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat, Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar