PSG respond angrily to Ramos red card: 'The referee needs to handle the situation better'

Sergio Ramos was sent off during Paris Saint-Germain's match against Reims on Saturday and the team were not happy with the referee decision.

Ramos received a yellow for a foul

Angry reaction prompted second card

PSG upset by sending off in 0-0 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Sergio Ramos received a second yellow quickly after his first for dissent directed towards the referee, however his team-mates did not agree with the decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think the referee needs to handle the situation better," said Danilo Pereira to Canal+. "There is no reason for that. It irritates us because we want to play football but like that, it's complicated."

Manager Christophe Galtier added: "I am not convinced that the insult [Ramos was sent off for] was even directed at the referee."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos will now be suspended for PSG's top of the table clash against Marseille in a disruption to a campaign that has been going much better for him than the last.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? With his red card against Reims, Ramos has now received 28 across his whole career in all senior competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? There's not much the Spaniard can do, as he will have to watch his team-mates face Marseille from the sidelines.