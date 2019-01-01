PSG reject Jese seals loan transfer to Betis

The former Real Madrid wonderkid has not played a single minute in the current season after failing to break through at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain outcast Jese Rodriguez will have another chance to relaunch his career as he gears up for a loan spell with Betis.

Jese, 25, has seen his career stall in the past few years since moving from Real Madrid to PSG.

And after failing to play a single minute of competitive football so far in the 2018-19 season, he will now go back to his native Spain until the end of the season.

"Jese Rodriguez has been loaned to Betis for the rest of the season," PSG signalled on the club's official Twitter account.

"The club wishes Jese the best of luck for this new challenge he takes on in Spain."

The forward began his career in Real Madrid's youth system, and caught the eye of those in charge at the Merengue thanks to his sparkling form with Castilla, where he netted 32 goals in 80 games as a teenager.

Jese made his senior debut in 2011 at the age of 18, and began to feature more often in the 2013-14 season as Carlo Ancelotti's charges took the Champions League title.

🔛🖊@JeseRodriguez10 est prêté au @RealBetis jusqu'à la fin de la saison



Le club souhaite à Jesé le meilleur dans les challenges qui l’attendent en Espagne 💪 pic.twitter.com/1cJq0i8YSX — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) 29 de enero de 2019

Despite early signs of promise, the youngster never quite managed to hold down a regular spot, crowded out by the formidable strike force of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

His development was also interrupted by a serious cruciate ligament injury that forced him to spend eight months on the sidelines, in turn missing out on a World Cup call-up for Spain's 2014 squad.

Article continues below

In 2016 PSG swooped, signing Jese in a €25 million deal, but he again failed to break into the starting line-up and just six months later was farmed out on loan to Las Palmas.

Another temporary move followed in 2017-18 with Stoke City, but he played just 13 times for the Potters in a season marred by complications arising from the premature birth of his son in his native Gran Canaria.