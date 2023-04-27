PSG deliver Neymar injury update as Brazilian returns to France to have protective boot removed

Paris Saint-Germain have delivered an injury update on Neymar, with the Brazil international forward back in France as his recovery continues.

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic 31-year-old damaged his ankle during a Ligue 1 outing against Lille on February 19, forcing him to undergo surgery, and he has been stuck on the sidelines ever since. Neymar has spent time back in his homeland while recovering from his latest knock – paying a visit to former club Santos in the process – but he is edging his way back to full fitness and is ready to step up his recovery while working with PSG's medical staff.

WHAT THEY SAID: The reigning Ligue 1 champions have said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Neymar Jr has returned to the Training Centre, with the members of Paris Saint-Germain’s medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him proceeding with the removal of his protective boot today. After receiving reassuring results from his tests, the player will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Questions continue to be asked of how long Neymar will be sticking around in Paris, despite having a contract through to 2025, with talk of supposed interest from the Premier League refusing to go away.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar is approaching the end of his sixth season in France, having become the world’s most expensive player when joining PSG from Barcelona for €222 million (£196m/$244m) in 2017, and has registered 118 goals through 173 appearances.