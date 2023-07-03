Out of nowhere! PSG jump ahead of Manchester City, Liverpool & Chelsea in race to sign Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly jumped to the front of the queue to sign sought-after Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was already the subject of intense speculation this summer, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all linked with a move. But according to The Guardian and others, PSG have pushed ahead and believe they can quickly seal a deal worth £34.4 million ($43.6m) – which matches Veiga's release clause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Veiga operates as a deep-lying midfielder but can also play the box-to-box role and has also attracted links with Barcelona after an impressive 2022-23 campaign with Celta. The 21-year-old had been identified as a possible Mason Mount replacement for Chelsea, with the England international en route to Manchester United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Yet Chelsea also hold a reported interest in several other midfielders, including Brighton's Moises Caicedo, Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia and Amadou Onana of Everton. With Manchester City and Liverpool snapping up Mateo Kovacic and Alexis Mac Allister respectively, it may leave the path clear for PSG to pounce.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French giants look set to replace Christophe Galtier as their manager, and are braced to appoint former Spain head coach Luis Enrique – hence the effort to recruit players for the incoming boss.