PSG must meet Lionel Messi 'demands' if they want to keep him after Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain must convince Lionel Messi they are still a "competitive team" if the Argentine is to extend his contract beyond this summer.

Messi's contract up in June

PSG exited UCL at last 16 for second year running

Balague reveals Argentine wants assurances

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague (via BBC), who has revealed that the Ligue 1 club remain Messi's preferred destination for next season, as talks between Jorge Messi, Lionel's father and agent, and PSG director Luis Campos are ongoing. However, following Wednesday's embarrassing defeat to Bayern Munich - their fifth last-16 exit from the competition in seven years - the Argentine wants assurances that PSG can remain at the highest level.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The agreement in principle for Messi now has to be confirmed in writing and in details - wages, length of contract. He is listening and would continue if conditions are right," Balague revealed. "As usual, I imagine there will be demands, above all one in particular - that PSG continue being a competitive team. Things that could affect that are if Kylian Mbappe goes, if Qatar stops being interested in the club, if financial limits force PSG to sell players or if PSG are unable to meet the financial minimum to keep Messi."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Balague notes, Messi's renewal is far from guaranteed, especially considering recent information which suggests Campos himself may have left the club in the summer. While the rumours of the Argentine's next destination rage on, there is one club that Balague has categorically ruled out of the race.

"It is totally impossible that he goes to Newell's Old Boys this summer, despite rumours," the journalist explained. "He wants to continue in elite football. He has not thought of going to Newell's this summer and there has been no chance of that happening for next season. Messi's camp insist there is no official offer from Major League Soccer side Inter Miami yet, but Inter sources are confident they have put all their cards on the table for Messi and will wait for his decision."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? While contract talk rages on - and it likely will for some time - the Argentine will hope to bounce back from a disappointing display at the Allianz Arena and help PSG further cement their lead at the top of Ligue 1 when they face Brest on Saturday.