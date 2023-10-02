PSG paying the price for summer standoff! Superstar forward Kylian Mbappe 'yet to reach peak fitness' after missing out on pre-season tour amid contract and transfer impasse

Kylian Mbappe yet to reach peak physical fitness after he missed PSG's pre-season tour in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe started for Paris Saint-Germain in their goalless draw against Clermont Foot on Sunday but was not at his usual best. He had suffered a knock during their Le Classique fixture against Marseille last weekend. People close to the superstar forward have reportedly revealed that the player is yet to gain full physical fitness as he missed the club's pre-season tour in the summer, according to L’Équipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luis Enrique had left Mbappe out of the team's pre-season tour squad to Japan in the summer after the player refused to extend his stay at the club beyond the 2023/24 season. His time away from the first team training sessions during that time has reportedly affected the player's ability to recover in between games.

WHAT NEXT? Despite fitness issues, the French star has managed to score eight goals in seven appearances in all competitions this season. He will be next seen in action in PSG's Champions League clash against Newcastle on Wednesday.