PSG sweat on Kylian Mbappe injury! Superstar trains indoors and faces further tests on ankle sprain

Paris Saint-Germain have revealed Kylian Mbappe has suffered a 'small sprain' in his ankle after being forced off against Marseille.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe limped off in the first half of PSG's 4-0 win over their rivals on Sunday with an ankle injury. Manager Luis Enrique said after the match this wasn't a serious injury and that the France World Cup winner was "fine". Now, the club have announced on their X page, formerly Twitter, that the 24-year-old has suffered a "small sprain" in his left ankle, he trained indoors on Wednesday and a further update will come on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is vital to PSG's success this season. He has scored eight goals in six games in all competitions and is arguably the best player in the world. If he is out for an extended period, the French outfit will likely suffer.

WHAT NEXT? PSG take on Clermont Foot on Saturday in Ligue 1, followed by Newcastle United in the Champions League on October 4. The Paris side will hope Mbappe is back sooner rather than later.