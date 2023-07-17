Not giving up! PSG set to make irresistible offer for Tottenham's Harry Kane to rival Bayern Munich transfer interest

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make Tottenham an offer they can't refuse to sign Harry Kane, as they rival Bayern Munich for the striker.

  • Bayern have made two bids
  • PSG pushing for deal
  • Kane's contract expires next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? While there is publicised interest from Bayern, who have made two bids for Kane, PSG are pushing to negotiate personal terms with the England captain before launching a potential bid. Foot Mercato reports that if they can do so, PSG will then table a bid that Spurs will be unable to reject.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has a contract that expires next summer but reports suggest Spurs are demanding £120 million ($157m) even with his contract running down. It remains to be seen if PSG would be willing to match that figure, as such a number may only be achievable if the club sell Kylian Mbappe this summer, amid interest from Real Madrid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane is currently in Australia with Spurs for pre-season but Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has claimed that his club are confident of reaching an agreement to sign him.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is likely to be involved when Spurs play West Ham in a friendly on Tuesday.

