PSG doing EVERYTHING in desperate last-ditch attempt to keep Lionel Messi & will give him whatever money he wants

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly readying a desperate last-ditch bid to keep Lionel Messi on their books, with more money set to be thrown his way.

Argentine yet to agree contract extension

Heading towards free agency this summer

Barcelona keen on taking him back

WHAT HAPPENED? The iconic Argentine forward has stopped short of committing to a new contract at Parc des Princes and will become a free agent this summer if no extension to his current deal is put in place. PSG have had an offer on the table for several weeks, after seeing the all-time great become a World Cup winner at Qatar 2022, and remain eager to reach an agreement that suits all parties.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have, however, confirmed that they are exploring the option of bringing Messi back onto their books. With the South American’s head being turned, Mundo Deportivo reports that the reigning Ligue 1 title holders have informed Messi’s entourage that they will pay whatever it takes to get a deal done. They are also open to revising the +1 clause that was included in an initial contract from the summer of 2021.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi had the option a 12-month extension at that stage, but PSG would be prepared to keep the 35-year-old beyond 2024. The club’s Qatari backers have made it clear that – with commercial revenue to take into account – they are willing to meet whatever demands are made.

WHAT NEXT? Messi – who has also been linked with teams in MLS and the Middle East – is yet to state in public what his intentions are and has seen questions asked of his ongoing commitment to PSG. Indeed, he has been subjected to jeers from fans while he also headed straight down the tunnel on his last appearance at club level – which came before he passed more notable goal milestones while away on international duty with Argentina.