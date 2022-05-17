PSG star Di Maria agrees one-year contract to join Juventus on free transfer

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria will join Juventus on a free transfer this summer, with GOAL confirming that he has agreed to a one-year contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Di Maria has spent the last seven years of his career with PSG, winning a whole host of domestic trophies, but the club have decided against extending his contract beyond the summer.

The 34-year-old will play his final game for the Ligue 1 champions against Metz on May 21 and is set to become a free agent the following month, with Juve poised to lure him to Italy.

Di Maria agrees on Juve move

GOAL has learned that Juve have reached an agreement to sign Di Maria on a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Italian giants will also have the option of keeping the Argentine for an extra year, with negotiations between all parties concerned having advanced quickly over the past 24 hours.

What legacy will Di Maria leave at PSG?

PSG invested €52 million (£44m/$65m) in Di Maria's talents in 2015 as they prised him away from Manchester United, which has ultimately proved to be a bargain deal.

The veteran attacker has helped the club win five Ligue 1 titles, five Coupe de France crowns and three Trophee des Champions, while also playing a key role in their run to the 2019-20 Champions League final.

Di Maria has contributed 92 goals to PSG's cause across 294 appearances, while also setting up another 118 for his team-mates, and will likely be remembered as one of the club's best players in recent years.

