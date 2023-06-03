PSG considering move for Arsenal defender Gabriel - but he has no intention of leaving the Emirates

Paris Saint-Germain are considering making a move for Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer but the player may not leave the Gunners.

PSG eye move for Arsenal's Gabriel

Player wants to stay at Arsenal

French champions also tried to sign Gabriel last season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 giants could approach Arsenal with a view to signing the defender in the summer but the Brazilian is unlikely to move away from the Premier League side, GOAL can confirm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG sporting director Luis Campos is keen on getting the Brazilian next season with Sergio Ramos set to leave the club at the end of the current campaign. The Ligue 1 champions tried to sign Gabriel last summer too but were unsuccessful.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Magalhaes has a contract with the Gunners until 2027 and, after an impressive season with the club that saw the player appear in 48 matches in all competitions, it is unlikely that the Gunners will be interested in selling.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The newly-crowned French champions are set to play their final game of the season against Clermont Foot on Saturday.