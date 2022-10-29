'We need to fix it' - PSG boss Galtier sends players Champions League warning after conceding three goals vs Troyes

Christophe Galtier warned that PSG need to stop leaking goals after conceding five in their last two games against Maccabi Haifa and Troyes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Just winning games against the lesser sides in Ligue 1 and the Champions League isn't enough anymore for PSG. To ensure they finally get over the line in Europe, they need more complete victories against those teams and leaking goals has been a bit of a problem recently. Despite a Lionel Messi-inspired 4-3 win against Troyes on Saturday, Galtier was unhappy with his side's defensive contribution.

WHAT HE SAID: "We conceded three goals, and those are three goals too many," said the PSG boss after the match. "We need to fix it. We’ve scored 11 goals this week but conceded five, which is way too many. The three tonight are more than half of what we’d conceded up until then. We’ll need to work with the players and correct that because in the Champions League, when you concede three goals, you’ve got very little chance of winning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the end, the three goals conceded against Troyes threatened to deny them yet another Ligue 1 win. And while there is currently little danger of them surrendering their position at the top of the table, they don't want a repeat of the 2020-21 season when Lille beat them to the title.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? They have already secured safe passage to the Champions League knockout stage but they still need to find out whether they will be qualifying as group winners or runners-up. To ensure they beat Benfica to top spot, they must beat Juventus on Wednesday evening.