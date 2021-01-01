PSG president Al-Khelaifi replaces Agnelli as ECA chairman after Juventus executive's departure to Super League

The head of the Ligue 1 giants will take-over following a massive shake-up due to the proposed Super League

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been appointed as the new European Club Association chairman, replacing Andrea Agnelli in the wake of the Juventus executive's departure.

Agnelli stepped down from the ECA in response to the formation of the Super League, assuming the role of the new competition's chairman.

Although the Super League is not set to go ahead, Al-Khelaifi has been named as Agnelli's replacement after his club resisted an invite to join the new competition.

What did Al-Khelaifi have to say?

“I am honoured and humbled to have been appointed by my fellow ECA Executive Board Members as Chairman," he said in a statement.

"The leadership, integrity and togetherness of our organisation has never been more required than at this pivotal moment in European football.

"I will provide my unconditional commitment to the entire football community: that means to all ECA Member Clubs from every European nation, and to the fans and communities they represent.

"I, alongside all my fellow ECA Board Members and Clubs, am looking to reinforce ECA in its role as the legitimate and singular voice of Europe’s clubs. Our game, adored by generations of supporters, will only prosper under unity, and it is our duty as the custodians of football to fulfil this obligation."

What did the ECA have to say?

ECA, which represents the interests of clubs all over Europe, was "unanimous in its condemnation of the actions of the departing members, which it holds to be self-serving and to the detriment of the game’s well-being."

Now, with Al-Khelaifi at the helm, the organisation is calling for unity and for its members to continue to do what is best for the game, not their finances.

"Following the unprecedented events of recent days which has seen attempts to undermine the entire European football community, ECA – representing the leading football clubs of Europe – welcomes the decision from its former member clubs not to pursue their purported 'Super League' project," they said in a statement.

"ECA firmly believes this project could not succeed because football, at its core, is based on openness, sporting excellence and an inherent connection between everyone across the football family.

"Football is for everybody. Recent events have been a reminder that club owners are merely custodians of their clubs, which are historic beacons that mean so much to fans and their communities.

"ECA believes that it is the responsibility of every member club to ensure that we develop football and leave it in a better place for the next generation; not to dismantle it purely for financial gain."

Who is Al-Khelaifi?

The Qatari businessman is the president of PSG as well as the chairman of beIN Media Group and head of Qatar Sports Investments.

He has been president and chief executive officer of PSG since 2011 and has been in charge throughout the club's rise towards the top of European football.

Under his leadership, PSG have won Ligue 1 seven times and made it to the final of the Champions League last season before falling to Bayern Munich.

Additionally, Al-Khelaifi is a member of the organising committee for the FIFA Club World Cup

