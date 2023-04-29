'I'm very proud' - Liverpool's generational playmaker Trent Alexander-Arnold says assist milestone the result of childhood work

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said he's "very proud" after reaching a half-century of Premier League assists.

Reached 50 PL assists this month

"Very proud" of achievement

Attributed milestone to hard work

WHAT HAPPENED? The England star reached the 50-assist mark in Liverpool's 6-1 mauling of Leeds earlier this month, after he set up Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez for their goals. Alexander-Arnold has since got two more assists in wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham, taking his total to nine for the season and his overall Premier League tally to 52.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 24-year-old academy graduate attributed the milestone to hard work as a youngster, as he told Liverpool's official website: "It's not something I ever imagined doing or achieving. But I'm proud, very proud to be able to do that – and hopefully there's many more to come in the future.

"All aspects of football; you're given so much talent then it's on you to work hard to improve it. It's something I enjoyed growing up, I enjoyed passing the ball, set-pieces, corners, free-kicks – all of that was something I enjoyed doing when I was a kid. I always worked on it and now I guess I'm reaping the rewards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There may be further opportunity for Alexander-Arnold to well surpass his current standings, with Jurgen Klopp experimenting with the Englishman in midfield during attacking phases of play in recent matches. The German admitted it was something that he would consider sticking to given the obvious rewards, as Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last five league matches.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TRENT? Alexander-Arnold and Co. will continue their outside run at the Champions League places when they face struggling Tottenham in the league on Saturday, who will be buoyed by a rallying draw against Manchester United in Ryan Mason's first game in charge as interim boss.