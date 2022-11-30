'They did it!' - President Joe Biden reacts to USMNT's World Cup victory over Iran
- USMNT beat Iran 1-0
- Christian Pulisic scores winner
- Team into last 16 of World Cup
WHAT HAPPENED? President Biden announced the USMNT's victory over Iran at World Cup 2022 to a crowd in Michigan. The president was pumped to see the Stars and Stripes through to the last 16. "USA! USA! That's a big game, man," he said. "When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."
WE DID IT, JOE pic.twitter.com/9SSACCSuX8— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 29, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT's victory means the team finish in second place in the group behind leaders England. It's the third consecutive tournament that the team has reached the knockout stages after also progressing in 2010 and 2014.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Gregg Berhalter's team will face Group A winners the Netherlands on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals.
