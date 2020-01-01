'I want to experience the Premier League' - Man Utd & Arsenal-linked Allegri eyes next job in England

The experienced Italian coach has six Serie A titles to his name but has been without a job for a year and a half after leaving Juventus

Former and manager Massimiliano Allegri says he wants to manage in the Premier League.

The 53-year-old, who has been linked with and among other clubs, has been without a club since leaving Juve at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He won five consecutive titles in Turin, adding to the singular Scudetto he won at Milan in 2011 – the last time a team other than Juventus won the Italian top flight.

More teams

Now, Allegri is improving his English language skills and looking for his next job.

“I would like to experience the Premier League,” told The Times. “In , I was in Milan for four years. Five years in Juventus. Now I expect (to work again) in Italy, but it is difficult, or in .”

“For me, English football is improving now because there are a lot of foreign trainers. There are more tactics compared to ten years ago. England now is more sophisticated, and more tactical, but is also respecting the tradition of English football.

“It’s a good balance of the spirit of English football and the new quality and new tactical approach of the new coaches.

“The important thing is every country has its own history. England is different from Italy, which is different from , from . It’s difficult to change the history of the country.”

Allegri believes and are the two best teams in Europe right now, and he is a fan of what Jurgen Klopp has achieved at Anfield.

“Every year they improve the team. Liverpool have players who are very fast, technical, are physically stronger, and they have character.

Article continues below

“To win trophies, we need to have character, the technical, the tactical, and the physical. And all Liverpool players work very hard, every match. Liverpool have the right mentality.

“At , [Jose] Mourinho has the balance with the pragmatic and the technical. Because Tottenham are a big team, with big players, and Mourinho is about the strategic. The trainer must respect the quality of his players. Mourinho understands his players. He’s doing a great job at Tottenham.

“ don’t have a big history like United, so [Pep] Guardiola can work with a ‘virgin’ club and has the possibility to work his own way.”