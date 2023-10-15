Premier League investors in talks to scrap 3pm blackout and televise every single game

Premier League teams are increasingly calling for Saturday's 3pm 'blackout' of domestic games to be lifted by the the league.

Afternoon football blackout in UK since 1960s

Premier League clubs want no blackout

Revolution being led by American investors

WHAT HAPPENED? The 'blackout' bans the live telecast of football matches between 2:15 pm and 5:15 pm. Since before the Premier League was established, broadcasters have only been permitted to air the early and late matches on national television in the UK due to the blackout with the majority of the games not broadcast on television.

According to information obtained by In The Money [Daily Mail], club officials are formally debating whether or not to scrap the historic rule, with US-based investors spearheading the initiative. Owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are among those in favour of breaking the blackout, according to sources close to Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A growing number of top-flight clubs want all 380 Premier League games to be broadcast live in the UK starting in 2029. Currently, that number is 200 this season, and in the 2025–2029 cycle, it will increase to between 250 and 270 every season.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? The domestic rights auctions for 2025–2029, which will soon be put out to market, stipulate that the blackout will last until 2029.