Premier League: Injuries, suspensions & close to bans at Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and every team

The 2022-23 Premier League season promises plenty of excitement and all 20 teams aiming to compete, while also hoping that their team remains free of major injuries and suspensions.
Who are the players that each team is missing due to injuries and suspensions? GOAL can keep you up-to-date with the full list of players missing in action for each Premier League team below.
Arsenal
Injuries:
None
Doubtful:
Kieran Tierney
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Aston Villa
Injuries:
None
Doubtful:
Ezri Konsa
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Bournemouth
Injuries:
Ryan Fredericks
Doubtful:
Lloyd Kelly
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Brentford
Injuries:
Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock
Doubtful:
Christian Nørgaard
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Brighton
Injuries:
Jakub Moder
Doubtful:
Kacper Kozlowski
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Chelsea
Injuries:
Timo Werner, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ross Barkley, Cesar Azpilicueta
Doubtful:
None
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Crystal Palace
Injuries:
James McArthur, Jack Butland
Doubtful:
None
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Everton
Injuries:
Andros Townsend
Doubtful:
None
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Fulham
Injuries:
None
Doubtful:
None
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Leeds United
Injuries:
Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas
Doubtful:
Cody Drameh, Luke Ayling
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Leicester City
Injuries:
None
Doubtful:
Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, Ryan Bertrand
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Liverpool
Injuries:
Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher
Doubtful:
Alisson
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Manchester City
Injuries:
Aymeric Laporte
Doubtful:
None
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Manchester United
Injuries:
Raphael Varane
Doubtful:
Scott McTominay
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Newcastle United
Injuries:
Jonjo Shelvey, Fede Fernandez, Jamal Lewis
Doubtful:
Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Nottingham Forest
Injuries:
None
Doubtful:
Ryan Yates
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Southampton
Injuries:
Nathan Tella, Tino Livramento
Doubtful:
None
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Tottenham
Injuries:
Oliver Skipp
Doubtful:
Ben Davies
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
West Ham
Injuries:
Nayef Aguerd
Doubtful:
None
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban:
Wolves
Injuries:
Raul Jiminez, Chiquinho
Doubtful:
Adama Traore
Suspensions:
None
One yellow card away from ban: