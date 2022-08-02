Premier League: Injuries, suspensions & close to bans at Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and every team

GOAL|
Diffidati, Squalificati, InfortunatiGOAL
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedArsenalWest Ham UnitedManchester CityLeicester CityBrentfordBrighton & Hove AlbionEvertonChelseaAFC BournemouthAston VillaLeeds UnitedWolverhampton WanderersNewcastle UnitedNottingham ForestTottenham HotspurSouthamptonFulhamLiverpoolCrystal Palace

Full list of injuries, suspensions and players close to bans at each Premier League club

The 2022-23 Premier League season promises plenty of excitement and all 20 teams aiming to compete, while also hoping that their team remains free of major injuries and suspensions.

Who are the players that each team is missing due to injuries and suspensions? GOAL can keep you up-to-date with the full list of players missing in action for each Premier League team below.

Quick links

Arsenal I Aston VIlla | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton | Chelsea | Palace | Everton | Fulham | Leeds | Leicester | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle | Nottingham Forest | Southampton | Tottenham | West Ham | Wolves

Arsenal

Injuries:

None

Doubtful:

Kieran Tierney

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Aston Villa

Injuries:

None

Doubtful:

Ezri Konsa

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Bournemouth

Injuries:

Ryan Fredericks

Doubtful:

Lloyd Kelly

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Brentford

Injuries:

Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock

Doubtful:

Christian Nørgaard

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Brighton

Injuries:

Jakub Moder

Doubtful:

Kacper Kozlowski

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Chelsea

Injuries:

Timo Werner, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ross Barkley, Cesar Azpilicueta

Doubtful:

None

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Crystal Palace

Injuries:

James McArthur, Jack Butland

Doubtful:

None

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Everton

Injuries:

Andros Townsend

Doubtful:

None

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Fulham

Injuries:

None

Doubtful:

None

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Leeds United

Injuries:

Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas

Doubtful:

Cody Drameh, Luke Ayling

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Leicester City

Injuries:

None

Doubtful:

Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, Ryan Bertrand

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Liverpool

Injuries:

Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher

Doubtful:

Alisson

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Manchester City

Injuries:

Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful:

None

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Manchester United

Injuries:

Raphael Varane

Doubtful:

Scott McTominay

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Newcastle United

Injuries:

Jonjo Shelvey, Fede Fernandez, Jamal Lewis

Doubtful:

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Nottingham Forest

Injuries:

None

Doubtful:

Ryan Yates

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Southampton

Injuries:

Nathan Tella, Tino Livramento

Doubtful:

None

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Tottenham

Injuries:

Oliver Skipp

Doubtful:

Ben Davies

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

West Ham

Injuries:

Nayef Aguerd

Doubtful:

None

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Wolves

Injuries:

Raul Jiminez, Chiquinho

Doubtful:

Adama Traore

Suspensions:

None

One yellow card away from ban:

Editors' Picks