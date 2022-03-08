Premier League ends agreement with Russian TV broadcaster amid Ukraine invasion as they make £1m donation
James Westwood
Getty
The Premier League has ended their agreement with Russian TV broadcaster Rambler (Okko Sport) amid the country's invasion of Ukraine invasion and made a £1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).
The top-flight have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: “The league strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted. The £1m donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”
Editors' Picks
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: PSG rise as Bayern Munich fall from top spot
- No goals in 10 Champions League games: Should Inter cash in on Arsenal-linked Lautaro Martinez this summer?
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Mbappe and Salah the early frontrunners
- Rashford at Man Utd crossroads and considering his future after loss of form
More to follow.