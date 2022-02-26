Premier League clubs show solidarity with Ukraine following Russia invasion

Premier League clubs have shown their solidarity with Ukraine following their invasion by Russia this week, with fans from across the top-flight offering their support to the Eastern European nation.

The actions of Russia have recieved widespread condemnation, with an outpouring of support for Ukraine and their people.

Across the weekend, various Premier League clubs offered gestures of unity to the nation.

Leeds v Tottenham

During the early kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League, Leeds United beamed messages of support across their advertising hoardings at Elland Road, with blue-and-yellow hearts reflecting the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Elsehwere, supporters hung club shirts emblazoned with the country's name on them over the sides of stands at the West Yorkshire ground.

