Quiz: How well do you really know Premier League club badges?

You've seen these badges countless times, but how well can you actually remember them?

Which of these is the real AFC Bournemouth badge?

Which of these is the real Arsenal badge?

Which of these is the real Aston Villa badge?

Which of these is the real Brentford badge?

Which of these is the real Brighton and Hove Albion badge?

Which of these is the real Chelsea badge?

Which of these is the real Crystal Palace badge?

Which of these is the real Everton badge?

Which of these is the real Fulham badge?

Which of these is the real Leeds United badge?

Which of these is the real Leicester City badge?

Which of these is the real Liverpool badge?

Which of these is the real Manchester City badge?

Which of these is the real Manchester United badge?

Which of these is the real Newcastle United badge?

Which of these is the real Nottingham Forest badge?

Which of these is the real Southampton badge?

Which of these is the real Tottenham Hotspur badge?

Which of these is the real West Ham United badge?

Which of these is the real Wolverhampton Wanderers badge?