‘Pogba went missing too often, but form is back’ – Man Utd midfielder must maintain standards, says Meulensteen

The former Red Devils coach wants to see a World Cup winner deliver on a consistent basis after rediscovering a spark over recent weeks

Paul Pogba has gone missing on too many occasions for , admits Rene Meulensteen, with the World Cup winner challenged to maintain the standards he has set over recent weeks.

A international midfielder has played his way back into form during the 2020-21 campaign.

The impact expected of him since his transfer in 2016 is now being made, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting match-winning performances from a club-record signing.

Pogba’s latest appearance saw him make the difference in a trip to , with his solitary strike enough to settle a tight contest at Turf Moor and take United to the top of the Premier League table.

The 27-year-old is starting to thrive alongside Bruno Fernandes – with the Portuguese playmaker in need of assistance from somewhere – and Meulensteen hopes a man whose ability has never been in doubt can silence his critics for good and bring exit talk to a close.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former right-hand man told Stadium Astro after seeing Pogba produce a man of the match display at Burnley: “It was a very good performance from Paul.

“I have been one of his critics over the last few months because I believe we can expect more from Paul. This is the performance we all want to see, the fans want to see.

“He is important for the team, he drives the team on, he’s winning his duels and is important in scoring goals. That’s what you want to see.”

Meulensteen added on Pogba’s renaissance: “There was another game at home to where he played okay, but I thought this time he was in the game right from the word go.

“A lot of times you see Man United play and you think ‘is he actually playing?’

“We know the impact that Fernandes has had, he is always there, always busy and trying things. I thought he faded out of the game a little bit in the second half, but that doesn’t matter as long as you have got Paul to step up to the plate, which he did.

“The key for me is that we need to expect those kinds of performances from him week in, week out. He can do that, I know that. He has showed that, and that is what he needs to show in the upcoming games.”

United could do with Pogba delivering in their next Premier League outing, with Solskjaer set to take his side to Anfield on Sunday for a meeting with reigning champions and old adversaries .