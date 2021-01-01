Pogba admits playing for Manchester United ‘is not easy’ but he is setting his sights on ‘the big stuff’

The French midfielder was unable to help the Red Devils past Manchester City and into the Carabao Cup final, but he is trying to remain upbeat

Paul Pogba admits playing for “is not easy”, but he is keeping his sights set on “the big stuff” after enduring more semi-final heartache at the hands of rivals .

Having come unstuck at that stage in three competitions last season, history is repeating itself at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side headed into their latest derby date with City buoyed by an upturn in fortune that has fired them into the Premier League title picture, however they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Citizens.

Pogba says there is no time for United to wallow in misery with expectations as high as ever, and he remains confident that tangible success can be delivered in 2021.

The World Cup winner told MUTV on the challenges facing Solskjaer’s side: “There is no time to be disappointed for a week because we know where we are.

"We are in a good position now. We don’t have time to be disappointed. We don’t have the time. We will get through this and we will go again.

“It is difficult and it is going to be difficult, and you learn from these games. It is going to hopefully help us to get through, to get better and to have a positive result in the next games.

“Football and playing for Man United is not easy, it will never be easy, but it makes the victory prettier and more beautiful when we get through a tough time, then we get through this.

“It is beautiful and you get the emotion. That is all we want. That is what the fan wants, that is what the team wants, everyone wants this. The club is built on winning and big things, so that is all we want to get – the big stuff.”

Pogba believes United are heading in the right direction despite seeing their semi-final curse strike once again.

The international, who has enjoyed his own return to form of late, added: “We are improving. Last year they [City] were obviously more dominant and they dominated us.

“We are improving in the league and, even though we lost in the semi-final, we are still going far and that is what we want - but now it is about details. It is good to improve but we have to go to the next step now, all of us.”

United have more knockout football to come on Saturday, with their third-round clash with next for the Red Devils.