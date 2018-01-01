Pogba launches 'Pogmoji' in Instagram announcement

At the end of an eventful week for Manchester United, the Frenchman had social media in uproar by teasing his "big announcement" earlier in the day

Paul Pogba's "big announcement", which had fans excited on Sunday was the launch of a new app called Pogmoji.

The Manchester United star had used his "caption this" tweet - posted on Tuesday after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Reds - to tease the announcement that was scheduled for 7pm GMT (2pm ET).

Pogba's new app allows users to customize their photos.

Pogba was criticised for his post, which featured a photo of him smiling, on Tuesday, most notably by Gary Neville who responded, "You do one as well."

The Frenchman had a long-running rift with Mourinho, who removed him as vice-captain after Pogba hit out at the Portuguese's tactics.

New interim boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has a better relationship with Pogba, having coached him in United's youth set up before he moved to Serie A giants Juventus.

The Norwegian's reign at Old Trafford got off to a blistering start when his side won 5-1 at Cardiff City on Saturday, closing the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to eight points after the Blues slipped up against Leicester City, losing 1-0.

United face Huddersfield on Boxing Day in Solskjaer's first match at home, and Pogba will be hoping to continue his return to the starting 11 with another three points.