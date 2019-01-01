Pogba: It could be a good time to have a new challenge

Paul Pogba has poured fuel on speculation that he is about to depart by admitting that it "could be a good time to have a new challenge" away from the club.

The international, who has been linked with a move to , as well as a host of other European giants, including , reflected on the idea of leaving Old Trafford during a promotion trip to Tokyo with adidas.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well,” Pogba told reporters.

“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

Article continues below

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well ... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

"I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

More to follow...