WATCH: Paul Pogba hits gym hard and shows off ball skills amid rumours that he could leave Juventus this summer

Paul Pogba's return to Juventus last summer has been less than ideal, however, the Frenchman is working hard to perform at his best level.

Pogba posts gym workout

Shows off ball skills

Rumoured to be on his way out

WHAT HAPPENED? In a video posted by Paul Pogba on Instagram, the French midfielder can be spotted putting in the hard work at the gym while also showing off his ball skills. The Juventus star is currently under criticism due to his poor return to the Turin-based giants, having been injured twice and played only 10 games last season.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The former Manchester United star has come under immense criticism throughout the last few years as the midfielder failed to live up to his potential which came with a heavy price tag. The Frenchman is expected to leave Juventus this summer as a move to the Saudi Pro League looms over.

WHAT NEXT? Pogba will wait to see what lies in front of his career as he has been frozen out of the first team at Juventus by Massimiliano Allegri. A move to Saudi could follow soon.