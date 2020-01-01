‘Pogba has everything to be best in the world’ – Shaw salutes quality of Man Utd team-mate

The Red Devils defender admits the World Cup-winning midfielder is the toughest player to get the ball off in training due to his technical ability

Paul Pogba has “everything to be the best midfielder in the world”, according to team-mate Luke Shaw.

The ability possessed by a international has never been in doubt, but the 27-year-old has struggled to showcase that talent on a consistent basis down the years.

Accusations of underperforming and lacking the required commitment to the cause have been levelled at Pogba on a regular basis since he returned to Old Trafford in 2016.

He has become a World Cup winner in that time, but the Red Devils are yet to see a mercurial midfielder become the talismanic presence they hoped he would be.

Shaw feels that potential can still be unlocked, with Pogba proving on the training ground that he is capable of being a key man for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and one of the finest performers on the planet.

Asked by MUTV to pick out the colleagues he fears most in training, international left-back Shaw said: “I wouldn’t say 'fear' is the right word because I enjoy playing against the likes of Rashy (Marcus Rashford) and [Anthony] Martial because they’re tricky, high-quality players and I like that challenge of facing them.

“Every time I’m facing Anthony, I like to have a little joke around with him, talk to him a lot and tell him: 'I’m coming for you.'

“Actually, probably the hardest player to get the ball off is Paul. He’s so big, strong, he’s got quick feet. To be fair, he’s got everything to be the best midfielder in the world.

“You could ask any player in the team about that. I’d have to pick Paul as the toughest one to train against as well because it’s so tough to get the ball off him – he knows how to shield it away and he’s also got the best quality to deliver shots and passes too.”

Pogba is being tipped to stick around at Old Trafford after previously generating plenty of transfer talk.

If he does stay on, then he will be hoping to kick on in 2020-21 after being restricted to just eight appearances this term.

Should a spark be rekindled, then Pogba may yet come intention for future Player of the Year awards at United.

Shaw is the current holder of that crown, with the 24-year-old airing his pride at joining a star-studded roll of honour.

He said: “Over the weekend I realised that it was a year since I won our Player of the Year award last May, which was a huge honour for me, absolutely massive. Winning that award for any club is great, but at a club the size of United it means a bit more.



”I didn’t think I actually had the best of years – I know I did well in some aspects during the season, but there were definitely areas I could improve in and I took some positives from that too because it meant I could still get even better.



“To win the two awards voted for by the fans and your team-mates was a very special feeling for me, especially when you look at the trophies and see the names who have won it before. [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Roy] Keane, [David] Beckham, [Ryan] Giggs… I mean, wow.”