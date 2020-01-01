Pochettino would 'love' next job to be in the Premier League

The Argentine coach hopes to be back in the English top-flight before long as he awaits his next challenge

Mauricio Pochettino says he "would love" to return to managing in the Premier League.

The Argentine coach has been out of work since he was sacked by in November after a disappointing start to the season, despite reaching the final last term.

Pochettino has been heavily linked to the job in the past, while , and have also reportedly shown interest him.

And the 47-year-old says he would be happy to manage in the English top-flight again as he waits for his next challenge to come along.

"To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League," he told the In the Pink podcast. "It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens.

"It's a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

"I'm ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic."

Pochettino spent five years in charge of Tottenham and sealed Champions League qualification in each of his last four seasons in north London.

As well as finishing as runners-up in the Champions League in 2019, they finished second in the English top-flight and in 2016-17 and 2014-15 respectively.

"Of course I feel very proud about everything I achieved at Tottenham and when I analyse my time there, plenty of positive things happened," Pochettino added. "I took charge at a pivotal moment for the club.

"Everything I had to do was very scary in those moments. To destroy White Hart Lane and to build a new stadium, to play at Wembley and Milton Keynes, only football people know how difficult it was to deal with these situations.

"To apply a new philosophy and new ideas was very tough but I feel very proud with the success that we had and to take Tottenham to a different level.

"To play in the Champions League for three or four years and finish above many times was a great legacy for us. To win a title would be a great reward but for us that is the legacy, to have the club and the stadium at Tottenham. That is more than winning titles."

The former boss says he has noticed some big changes in English football since his arrival from in 2013.

"The young English managers today have the influence of the European people. Before, English football was closed. It was difficult to share and mix here but the European coaches have been influential," he said.

"People have been more open to discover a different type of football.

"When I first arrived at Southampton the players would say you have to play long balls in behind the full-backs and press, the approach was always like this.

"To change this mentality was tough but you can see a different style in football now and that makes the Premier League the best league in the world."